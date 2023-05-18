Jessica Mutch McKay: Budget hopes to ease Kiwis' cost of living fears

It’s Budget day.

A big day for Kiwis because we find out how the Government is going to spend our money. It’s also 150 days until the election, and that is front of mind.

All will be revealed at 2pm.

It might be The Basic Budget, The Bread and Butter Budget or The Bare Budget, but regardless, it's all about easing the pressure because of the ballooning cost of living.

The Prime Minister has already announced a billion dollars in spending on the cyclone recovery, so the cost of living support will have to be targeted.

We’ve been told not to get too excited about any big tax changes because of inflation, so expect to see some money pumped into things Kiwis already pay for.

Dishing out money to families with young kids would be a good guess. They are doing it tough, and even if you are not a young parent, a lot of people would support the move.

There’s also the option of extending the half-price public transport costs past June for those who don’t have a community service card.

Removing the excise tax on petrol is also set to lapse in June, and that’s something that helps a big chunk of Kiwis.

The title of the budget is “Support for today. Building for tomorrow”.

The big aim for the Government is to build a good platform to go into campaign mode.

The Budget will be released from 2pm today. You can follow all the developments on TVNZ1’s Budget special from 2pm, and at 1News.co.nz