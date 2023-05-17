Grant Robertson shows off 2023 Budget

The Finance Minister has given the first glimpse at this year’s Budget, saying he will try to balance New Zealand’s current financial pressures while building sustainability for the future.

Standing in front of Parliament, Grant Robertson revealed the 2023 Wellbeing Budget, titled Support for today, Building for tomorrow.

It was supposed to be shown off yesterday, but was delayed a day following the fatal hostel fire in Newtown which claimed at least six lives.

Robertson said this year’s Budget was more challenging than usual to put together.

"One, the economic circumstances we are in as a country and people are facing, and secondly the cyclone, the arrival of the cyclone in the latter part of putting the Budget together was a real challenge," he said.

The Budget will be released from 2pm tomorrow. You can follow all the developments on TVNZ1’s Budget special from 2pm, and at 1News.co.nz