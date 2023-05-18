New Zealand
1News

Bodies to start being recovered from Loafers Lodge today

12:49pm
Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning.

Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning. (Source: Mark Jones)

Bodies will start being recovered from Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington today, according to police.

The hostel was the scene of a deadly fire overnight on Tuesday, with at least six people losing their lives in the blaze which is being treated as arson.

Speaking at a media conference this afternoon, Inspector Dion Bennett said the plan is to recover two bodies today and two tomorrow.

"This afternoon I expect that we will commence recovering some bodies from the Loafers Lodge and I expect that it's likely to be two bodies that we will be able to remove today."

He said the scene examination is likely to take several days and will continue into the weekend.

Bennett said teams will be doing their best to recover and identify the victims but the third floor is very damaged.

"The damage on the third floor is significant, the debris is piled high, and there is much for them to move and search underneath."

He said the number of people accounted for remains at 92 and less than 20 people are unaccounted for.

There will be a karakia before the bodies are removed and they’ll then travel to a mortuary for disaster victim identification.

Earlier today, Fire and Emergency New Zealand reassured the public they were adequately staffed and equipped to tackle the Loafers Lodge fire — but their ageing fleet does bring "challenges", according to chief executive Kerry Gregory.

It comes amid questions over the trucks and appliances available in Wellington for high-rise buildings.

Newtown's 32m-long ladder truck was out of service on Tuesday, having spent just 45 days in operation since July 2020, RNZ reported today. That truck was replaced with a 17m-long ladder truck at the fire, Gregory said.

"I want to reassure people we had the people and specialist equipment required for the Loafer's Lodge fire," Gregory said this morning.

"We dispatched 33 trucks, over 80 firefighters, from all over Wellington, for the duration of that event.

"This is how we respond to incidents of that magnitude."

However, he added that, while FENZ has invested considerably in rebuilding and refurbishing fire stations and purchasing new trucks and specialist equipment since it was established in 2017, it does face challenges with ageing fleet and stations that are not fit for purpose.

Twenty-seven per cent of New Zealand's fire trucks are beyond their target asset life of 20 to 25 years.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

"Motorists are advised that they could experience some disruptions during their travels," police said as the convoy travels to the North Shore.

33 mins ago

1:29

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

A 42-year-old man faces a number of charges in relation to the incident.

9:20am

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

8:43am

2:18

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

5:55pm

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

5:36pm

0:30

Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

4:29pm

1:02

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Budget 2023: 20 hours free early childhood scheme extended

Budget 2023: 20 hours free early childhood scheme extended

12 mins ago

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

12 mins ago

Opinion: Resting Savea, Barrett for Chiefs sends wrong message

Opinion: Resting Savea, Barrett for Chiefs sends wrong message

21 mins ago

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

24 mins ago

BREAKING

Budget 2023: What you need to know

Budget 2023: What you need to know

24 mins ago

Budget 2023: $5 prescription charge axed, free public transport for kids

Budget 2023: $5 prescription charge axed, free public transport for kids
1
2
3
4
5
6