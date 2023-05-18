New Zealand
1News

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure

57 mins ago
Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo).

Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Rail services are returning to normal in Auckland after a power failure brought many rush-hour trains to a standstill earlier this evening.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam told 1News that the cause of the power outage was a short-circuit on part of the 28km line between Penrose and Papakura.

"The overhead lines between Westfield (south of Penrose Station) and Papakura were short-circuited (tripped) just before 4.50pm this afternoon, which automatically turned off power to that section of the Southern Line," he said.

"It was caused by a fault with an AT electric train travelling on that section of line.

"KiwiRail switched the power back on at about 5.35pm. Reduced services are able to run between Papakura and Penrose while the disabled electric train is removed."

Auckland Transport said in a tweet that train services were returning to normal but with delays and cancellations expected on the Southern and Eastern Lines.

"Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets on the Southern and Eastern Lines," it said.

The rush hour chaos comes weeks after a flurry of failures across the rail network in Auckland and Wellington.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Speeds are reduced, and some lane closures are expected under the amber alert issued for the bridge tomorrow morning.

4:45pm

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

"To get it right is to get our basic needs met," a Christchurch solo mum said.

3:28pm

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

2:13pm

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

1:51pm

1:29

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

9:20am

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

8:43am

2:18

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

11 mins ago

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election

4:50

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election

31 mins ago

Loud explosions as Kyiv hit by more missiles

Loud explosions as Kyiv hit by more missiles

37 mins ago

Budget 2023: All the reaction as it happened

4:50

Budget 2023: All the reaction as it happened

41 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

57 mins ago

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure
1
2
3
4
5
6