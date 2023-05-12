New Zealand
1News

Auckland train manager serenades commuters at Britomart

2:01pm

There was a bright start to the commute home for those on the 5.22pm Southern Line train on Thursday as the train manager serenaded those on board.

Video sent to 1News shows passengers chuckling as the manager sung Que Sera, Sera over the loud speaker, before modifying the lyrics to include reference to Auckland Transport.

"And so my dear friends, please continue to enjoy your travels and have a lovely evening, thank you," he finished with.

After Tuesday's weather disruption which saw trains delayed and buses crammed as people tried to leave the city early, one commuter told 1News the announcement lifted the atmosphere on board.

"Having experienced such chaos through the weather and cancellations earlier in the week, it was actually really nice to have that kind of humor on the ride home.

"All the passengers in my carriage were smiling at each other and having a little chuckle, wondering what he'd come up with next. They should do more of that."

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.

Auckland train manager sings to passengers

Auckland train manager sings to passengers (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTransportMusicAuckland

