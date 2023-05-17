Wayne Brown 'softens' social spending cuts as part of council budget

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says his final budget proposal will include a "significant softening" of slated spending cuts to arts and social services.

In a media release today, the mayor previewed changes coming in his final budget proposal but did not provide specific details about how the original would be adjusted.

However, Brown confirmed that he would not pursue all the cuts proposed to social and cultural spending, as there was "just about" a consensus to be more careful.

"I have listened carefully to public feedback and the views of elected members.

"There is just about a consensus that Auckland Council should not proceed with all the cuts to social and cultural spending that council staff proposed to me in December," the mayor said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one in four Aucklanders backed all of the cuts in a council-commissioned survey, released last month. He said some of the proposed reductions will come with "conditions, such as a seeking path to independent or more balanced funding".

"I agree that we should not proceed with the cuts that come at the expense of services that are highly valued by local communities."

Last week, Auckland Council announced its budget deficit had grown to $325 million.

Brown's budget proposal, originally released in February, has come under a storm of criticism after sweeping cuts were proposed to services that the council provides.

Speaking today, the mayor also indicated plans to develop "more sustainable, fair, and secure funding arrangements for regional services and organisations in the future".

"This work focuses on being more effective in delivering services, working together on joint priorities, clarity of roles, and removing duplication. The mayor will have more to say on this in the coming weeks," a mayoral office spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said the council would advocate for central government to fund some services in the long term — like the Citizens Advice Bureau.

"While softening the cuts is important in the short-term, the long-term work we are doing to secure a sustainable, fair funding position is just as important," she said.

"That includes our continued advocacy to central government about provision of social and related services, such as the citizens advice bureaus who contribute a valued service to many Aucklanders."

The CAB has been one of the most prominent organisations facing cuts under Brown's proposed budget.

The final mayoral budget proposal is expected to be released at the end of May.