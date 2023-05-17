New Zealand
1News

Seven arrests made after shots fired during March altercation

28 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Seven people have been arrested after a gun was shot in a "reckless act" in the North Auckland suburb of Highbury in March.

Police were called to Highbury Avenue on the morning of 15 March after reports of a gun being fired during an altercation.

Upon police arrival, all offenders fled the scene. But now, following an investigation, seven people have been charged in relation to the incident.

“This was an incredibly reckless act in a public area, and it is important that those responsible for it are held to account,” Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said.

“We have been working hard to identify and locate those responsible as we are committed to ensuring our community is a safe place.”

Police are continuing their investigation and believe more arrests are likely.

“Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111,” Wilson said.

