Organisers of four-day working week label trial a success

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:00am
Office file picture.

Office file picture. (Source: istock.com)

Supporters of a four-day working week have labelled a recent trial a success.

The six month pilot started in early 2022 and involved workshops and coaching once the trial started. Researchers then compared employee surveys and administrative data.

Twenty-six companies participated in the trial, with the majority based in Australasia. Seven hundred and fifty eight people took part, being paid their full rate, but having their hours reduced.

According to results released this morning, 97% of employees involved wanted to keep the four-day week model in place.

Two-thirds of workers also said they experienced less burnout.

The concept also rated well with employers, with resignation rates and sick/personal days both decreasing.

Founders of the programme say it’s becoming harder to ignore the benefits of reduced work time.

“When you focus in on productivity businesses actually do find it quite possible to reduce work time in a meaningful way that has really big positive on flow benefits for their people,” said 4 Day Week’s Managing Director Charlotte Lockhart.

She acknowledged the idea sounds like it’s “too good to be true” but believes it’s doable if businesses are smart about it.

“You actually do have to focus in on productivity, but in these constrained financial times that we’re in, focusing on productivity is a good idea for business already.”

Lockhart said a surprising result from the pilot was men in heterosexual relationships increasing their share of housework and childcare.

The next pilot starts in the middle of the year, with the number of interested businesses doubling.

