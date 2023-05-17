Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

The director of Loafers Lodge has spoken out after a fire engulfed the building yesterday morning - killing at least six residents.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Greg Mein called the tragedy a “sad loss of life”.

“This is just a tragedy, myself, the management, the family of the owner - everyone is just gutted by this,” he said.

The blaze started at around midnight yesterday morning, making its way through the upper floors of the building.

Fire crews responded almost immediately, managing to contain the flames. At least six residents perished, but 11 people remain unaccounted for.

Police have now started their investigation into the fire, and Mein said hostel management is working with authorities. So far, he hasn’t been interviewed by the police.

Lodge staff have also been making sure evacuated residents are comfortable.

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller points at the Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Following the fire, a number of accusations against the management were made by survivors, with one claiming fire alarms didn’t sound yesterday morning. He called it "rumours" and "innuendo".

“I can’t speak to a lot of that,” Mein said.

“We have 90 residents; there might be the odd disgruntled one there.

“We try and deal with everyone the best we can. They all have varying needs.

“We do the best we can.”

He said they don’t keep anyone there who doesn't want to be there.

Mein said the building was up to scratch when it comes to fire safety compliance, and said it passed its warrant of fitness.

"Everything was A-OK," he said.

He was also asked whether the hostel had an agreement with Fire and Emergency to deal with the frequency with which alarms went off in the building.

The director couldn’t comment, saying day-to-day running was up to management, not him.

FENZ said there was no informal arrangement.

“Fire and Emergency do not enter into agreements of this nature with building owners or managers,” a spokesperson said.