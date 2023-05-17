New Zealand
1News

Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

4:29pm

The director of Loafers Lodge has spoken out after a fire engulfed the building yesterday morning - killing at least six residents.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Greg Mein called the tragedy a “sad loss of life”.

“This is just a tragedy, myself, the management, the family of the owner - everyone is just gutted by this,” he said.

The blaze started at around midnight yesterday morning, making its way through the upper floors of the building.

Fire crews responded almost immediately, managing to contain the flames. At least six residents perished, but 11 people remain unaccounted for.

Police have now started their investigation into the fire, and Mein said hostel management is working with authorities. So far, he hasn’t been interviewed by the police.

Lodge staff have also been making sure evacuated residents are comfortable.

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller points at the Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller points at the Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Following the fire, a number of accusations against the management were made by survivors, with one claiming fire alarms didn’t sound yesterday morning. He called it "rumours" and "innuendo".

“I can’t speak to a lot of that,” Mein said.

“We have 90 residents; there might be the odd disgruntled one there.

“We try and deal with everyone the best we can. They all have varying needs.

“We do the best we can.”

He said they don’t keep anyone there who doesn't want to be there.

Mein said the building was up to scratch when it comes to fire safety compliance, and said it passed its warrant of fitness.

"Everything was A-OK," he said.

He was also asked whether the hostel had an agreement with Fire and Emergency to deal with the frequency with which alarms went off in the building.

The director couldn’t comment, saying day-to-day running was up to management, not him.

FENZ said there was no informal arrangement.

“Fire and Emergency do not enter into agreements of this nature with building owners or managers,” a spokesperson said.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

Journalist Liam Hockings is one of those who hasn't been able to be contacted since Tuesday's fatal fire.

5:36pm

0:30

Full video: Police give update on Wellington hostel fire

Full video: Police give update on Wellington hostel fire

Police are now the lead agency on the fire which killed at least six people.

4:25pm

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

10:52am

8:37

Possible eyewitness vehicle sought over Lower Hutt homicide

Possible eyewitness vehicle sought over Lower Hutt homicide

8:08am

'Traumatising': Loafers Lodge neighbours speak of sleepless night

'Traumatising': Loafers Lodge neighbours speak of sleepless night

5:30am

A 'dark day' for Wellington - Mayor on tragic hostel fire

A 'dark day' for Wellington - Mayor on tragic hostel fire

7:04pm

3:03

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Potential antidote found for lethal death cap mushrooms

Potential antidote found for lethal death cap mushrooms

25 mins ago

ChatGPT chief says AI should be regulated by a US or global agency

2:12

ChatGPT chief says AI should be regulated by a US or global agency

44 mins ago

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

5:36pm

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

0:30

Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

5:19pm

YouTube suggests violent gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

YouTube suggests violent gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

4:50pm

US girl kidnapped 6 years ago found after being recognised in Netflix doco

US girl kidnapped 6 years ago found after being recognised in Netflix doco
1
2
3
4
5
6