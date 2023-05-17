New Zealand
Body found in Richmond Ranges days after tramper reported missing

54 mins ago
Mount Richmond Forest Park

Mount Richmond Forest Park (Source: Department of Conservation)

A body has been found in the Richmond Ranges today, police have confirmed, days after a Czech man was reported missing in the area.

The 46-year-old man, Petr Cech, was first reported missing on Sunday.

Police said tonight that formal identification of the body was still yet to occur.

"Land Search and Rescue have located a body in the Richmond Ranges today.

"Formal identification is yet to be completed, and as such no further information is able to be released at this time. Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course," a police spokesperson said.

Cech was last seen at Hunters Hut on the Te Araroa Trail on May 4, according to a prior police statement.

"Petr was trekking the Te Araroa Trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte, and he intended to head north to Tarn Hut," police said earlier.

"With massive weather events in the Nelson and Richmond Ranges areas, Petr’s family and Police have concerns for his wellbeing."

New ZealandNelsonMarlborough

