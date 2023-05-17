Ankle injury rules out Joe Moody for fortnight at least

Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody is out for the next two Super Rugby Pacific games at least due to an ankle injury which may turn into a season-ender.

Moody limped from the field in the opening minutes of the Crusaders' 15-3 win over the Blues in Christchurch at the weekend and will missed his side’s match against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday and the next one against the Waratahs the following week.

“Joe Moody’s had further scans on his ankle, but initially… it doesn't look great,” coach Scott Robertson said today. “He's not available this week and we're going to have to see how long that injury is.”

The All Blacks will be hoping the loosehead prop doesn’t require surgery which may put his Rugby Championship and World Cup campaigns in doubt, and the news comes on top of a long-term foot injury for Crusaders and All Blacks front-row colleague Fletcher Newell and knee injury for George Bower.

Moody was sidelined for the majority of last year after rupturing an ACL knee ligament, which required surgery, in a round nine Super Rugby match against the Blues.

The Crusaders have been forced to dig deep into their prop stocks, with Oli Jager forced to miss the Moana match due to a cut suffered in the Blues’ win which took the defending champions above their old rivals into fourth position on the table.

Lock Sam Whitelock has been given another week to recover from an Achilles injury and the same applies to loose forward Ethan Blackadder, who has recovered from a calf problem but is being held back for the Waratahs match.

Jack Goodhue, impressive off the reserves bench against the Blues, has been given a first start of the season after recovering from a knee injury, with Will Jordan starting again at fullback.

Richie Mo'unga is taken in a heavy tackle by Caleb Clarke, left, and Finlay Christie last Saturday. (Source: Photosport)

“He’s a consummate pro,” Robertson said of Goodhue. “He’s got his knee to a level where he can start and get minutes into it but he's all class isn't he? He made a lot of effort-on-efforts [against the Blues]. His time on the ball – it feels he's got more of it than other players. He makes great decisions. We’re pleased to have him back.”

First-five Richie Mo’unga and midfielder David Havili are on All Blacks rest weeks, with Fergus Burke starting at No.10 and Dallas McLeod at No.12. Scott Barrett will captain the team.

Robertson said his side’s win over the Blues was “extremely satisifying” but that his men would prepare thoroughly and show due respect to Moana Pasifika, thumped last weekend by the Hurricanes in Wellington.

If they need a reminder about the dangers of complacency, they could perhaps look at the Chiefs’ performance in losing 25-22 to the Reds in New Plymouth.

The Chiefs, the competition leaders, had made nine changes to their side and were second best in terms of intensity and game management ability.