Tactix up for 'do or die' doubleheader against table-toppers

"It's do or die" and don't the Mainland Tactix know it, needing to win both matches in this weekend's doubleheader to keep their ANZ Premiership title hopes alive.

"We're still in it and that's the main thing," Delaney-Hoshek said.

"It's such an awesome competition this year, I don't think I've been in this one this close for the top three."

This weekend's fixtures arguably don't get any harder - up against the table topping Central Pulse on Saturday, followed by the second-place Northern Mystics on Monday.

Adding to the challenge is the fact both games away from home in Wellington and Auckland, respectively.

Delaney-Hoshek admitted not making the elimination play offs would be "disappointing" but a number of serious injuries to key players at key times hasn't helped.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek. (Source: Photosport)

"We were sitting pretty good around probably only four games ago," she said.

"We managed the injury with Greer Sinclair [leg] quite well, we consolidated, but then Jane Watson [foot] in the mix really threw us a little bit.

"The years you seem to do the best are the years you have everyone through to the final game and if I look back, that's the years we've made the final. So, it is frustrating cause you put a lot of time and energy into it, and it can change quite quickly."

In the background, Delaney-Hoshek - who just racked up 100 matches as head coach of the Tactix - is also considering what her coaching future may look like with her three-year contract up at the end of the season.

"It'll come down to if I have the energy to do it again cause it's a massive role and I've been in ANZ non-stop for 12 years now so need to weigh that up in the next week," she said.

A week that has plenty riding on it.