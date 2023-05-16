New Zealand
1News

One person injured in Papakura house fire

4:18pm
Fire at a property in Papakura.

Fire at a property in Papakura. (Source: Bob McCoskrie.)

One person has been injured in a Papakura house fire.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Porchester Road address around 1.55pm.

"It has since been extinguished," police said in a statement.

The injured person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the cause of the blaze.

It comes after another house fire at an Epsom property saw smoke spotted from across Auckland's CBD.

No one was injured in that fire.

In Wellington, an overnight fire at a hostel has left at least six people dead with emergency services still investigating the cause.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

The winner was too busy watching the rugby on Saturday night to check his ticket after the draw.

1:05pm

Police find bike after Akl cyclist appears with 'unexplained' injuries

Police find bike after Akl cyclist appears with 'unexplained' injuries

A woman who was seen to have stopped to assist the man is being asked to come forward.

9:15am

Part of Auckland's SH1 to close overnight after truck crash

Part of Auckland's SH1 to close overnight after truck crash

6:24pm

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Mon, May 15

Major Auckland stadium to get new name

Major Auckland stadium to get new name

Mon, May 15

2:03

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

Sun, May 14

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

'Don’t tell us what to do': Waititi hits back at Hipkins

'Don’t tell us what to do': Waititi hits back at Hipkins

18 mins ago

Mum 'speechless' after insect larvae found in Whittaker's bar

Mum 'speechless' after insect larvae found in Whittaker's bar

30 mins ago

Bang gang members' 'bloody heads together' – Nash's text to Police Commissioner

Bang gang members' 'bloody heads together' – Nash's text to Police Commissioner

40 mins ago

At least 6 dead in Wellington hostel fire, more unaccounted for

1:17

At least 6 dead in Wellington hostel fire, more unaccounted for

4:26pm

Tactix up for 'do or die' doubleheader against table-toppers

Tactix up for 'do or die' doubleheader against table-toppers

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6