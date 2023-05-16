One person injured in Papakura house fire

One person has been injured in a Papakura house fire.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Porchester Road address around 1.55pm.

"It has since been extinguished," police said in a statement.

The injured person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the cause of the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after another house fire at an Epsom property saw smoke spotted from across Auckland's CBD.

No one was injured in that fire.

In Wellington, an overnight fire at a hostel has left at least six people dead with emergency services still investigating the cause.