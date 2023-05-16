New Zealand
Smoke billows from house fire in Auckland's Epsom

0 min ago

Smoke was seen billowing from a house fire in Auckland's Epsom this morning.

Images taken from Newmarket about 10.30am showed black smoke rising into the air over the area.

Video shot by a 1News cameraperson shows firefighters have now contained the fire, which was still smouldering at a property near St Peter's College just before midday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no injuries from the fire and everyone from the home has been accounted for.

Senior Station Officer Collin Wright told the NZ Herald it's believed the fire started in a laundry room.

New ZealandAuckland

Smoke billows from house fire in Auckland's Epsom

