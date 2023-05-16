New Zealand
1News

New Zealand’s cheapest region to rent revealed

40 mins ago

There's a saying - 'there's no such thing as a free lunch' - and when it comes to the cost of living, isn't that the truth.

Given the sharp rise in interest rates, it's probably not surprising rents have gone up with them.

It's the third month in a row for the record high $600 median weekly rent nationwide.

But there is somewhere that's bucking the rent-rise trend.

Rent is rising everywhere across the motu - except for Southland, which is $100 cheaper than the next most affordable region.

So why is it so affordable?

Seven Sharp spoke to Trade Me’s director of Property Sales, Gavin Lloyd, who said the region's stable housing market is the biggest reason as there’s less supply and demand.

“We’ve got a really different setup here to what we did 12 months ago.

“The number of listings is always a bit of a challenge in the rental space, but particularly so at this time.

“Southland’s a bit of a different market down there; I know that the cheapest property that we have for sale is down in Southland, so the affordability side of that market has definitely had an impact on the rental market.”

He offered some advice to renters on how to save a bit of money, saying compromising on what house you rent is a good way to do this.

He suggested people take fewer bedrooms, give up a carpark if they live centrally and even bring on a flatmate to split the cost.

Watch the video above to learn more.

New ZealandCost of LivingEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tips to save money on your power bill as winter approaches

Tips to save money on your power bill as winter approaches

Seven Sharp has six tips to help those looking for ways to save on their power bills.

5:00am

4:09

'Waste of money': Hipkins slams National’s taxpayer receipt policy

'Waste of money': Hipkins slams National’s taxpayer receipt policy

"It's kind of a bit like pledging to bring back the bank statement."

Mon, May 15

0:44

ACT: NZ sliding from first-world to 'a kind of big Fiji'

ACT: NZ sliding from first-world to 'a kind of big Fiji'

Mon, May 15

Where do tax dollars go? National would introduce 'taxpayer receipts'

Where do tax dollars go? National would introduce 'taxpayer receipts'

Mon, May 15

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

Sun, May 14

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

Sun, May 14

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Man's death at Napier home unexplained, police say

Man's death at Napier home unexplained, police say

40 mins ago

New Zealand’s cheapest region to rent revealed

3:29

New Zealand’s cheapest region to rent revealed

55 mins ago

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

8:00pm

Tall Ferns getting plenty of preparation in for Asia Cup

1:58

Tall Ferns getting plenty of preparation in for Asia Cup

7:44pm

Top sheet or no top sheet? The great bedding debate rages

4:05

Top sheet or no top sheet? The great bedding debate rages

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6