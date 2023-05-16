Langman returns to Silver Ferns to help quest for World Cup glory

New Zealand’s most capped Silver Fern is returning to the team ahead of July’s World Cup in Cape Town - in a coaching capacity.

Laura Langman is taking on a technical role, with a focus on strategy. The 163-Test midcourter lives on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, which is where the second camp will take place.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua told 1News today that Langman’s experience in the midcourt was invaluable.

“I look at her Test caps, she had 163, and at this stage Gina Crampton is sitting on 63, so we’re still very young or inexperienced in our midcourt," she said. "To have her involved with us is going to definitely be a boost.”

Langman, who captained the Ferns to their 2019 World Cup win in Liverpool, retired from netball in 2020.

She is still heavily involved in the game, coaching on the Sunshine Coast, as well as keeping an eye on players in the ANZ Premiership.

“She has been involved with some players and looking at analysis in the ANZ Premiership, she’s not the only one. Yvonne Willering is another person, and Jane Woodlands-Thompson,” said Dame Noeline.

“We’re getting all these good people who want to be involved with the Silver Ferns, but also give back to the game. Their expertise is valuable for us.”

Langman, Willering and Woodlands-Thompson will work with the team leading into the World Cup, but won’t be involved once the tournament begins.

The Silver Ferns' squad of 12, plus three travelling reserves, will be named on June 7 after the conclusion of the ANZ Premiership on June 4.

The squad will assemble for the first camp in Auckland on June 27, followed by the Sunshine Coast camp in early July. The Sunshine Coast camp is expected to be rigorous; the Ferns went there as part of their 2019 World Cup preparations.

“The focus for Sunny Coast is that we’re playing different teams, we’re looking at the travelling aspect, looking at our protocols and making sure our attention to detail is as good as it can be," Dame Noeline said.

"That camp is really big for us and the loads will be very high during that time.”