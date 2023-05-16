'Haven’t been able to get in touch with anyone' - ex-lodge resident

A former resident of Loafers Lodge, where a fatal fire broke out overnight, still doesn’t know if some of his mates survived the blaze.

At least six people died in the fire, which started shortly after midnight.

The lodge housed a mixture of short and long-term residents. Emergency services are making sure the site is safe before they can do a full investigation, but as of this morning authorities believed fewer than 10 people died.

Mark Lilly moved out of the lodge a few weeks ago, and said he had been trying unsuccessfully to reach some of his friends who still lived there.

"I haven’t been able to get in touch with anyone. It’s tragic."

He knows two of his friends are safe, "but the ways things are looking for probably four other people I know in there, I don’t know".

He said he struggled to put into words how he was feeling.

"Just to the families, loved ones, it’s just so sad. Just thinking of everybody and the ones that haven’t made it, their families."

Other current residents have told 1News of their escape from the building, which didn’t have sprinklers.

Residents of Loafers Lodge in Wellington Tamrat Isse Adan, Simon Hanify and Miimetua Cameron (Source: 1News)

Miimetua Cameron, who lived on the second floor, said she only woke up when another resident called her from the street outside.

"Told me to get out, 'cause he couldn't see me on the road with everybody else," she said.

"Just grabbed my jacket and my UGG boots and ran out."

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller points at the Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

When asked what would've happened if she hadn't got that call, Cameron said: "I would've been still asleep."

She said her floor was "like a big family", adding the people who got out were "pretty tired" and "just want to lie down".

Another resident Tamrat Isse Adan said he didn't have anywhere to go.

He described the situation as "very, very sad".

"I didn't see anything, it was dark," Adan said.

"I don't mind for my clothes, I don't mind, everything, I don't mind, but when you hear someone is missing, that makes me very sad."