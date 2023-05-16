Fire safety: How to protect your home and family

A tragic incident in Wellington which has seen multiple people lose their lives after a blaze broke out overnight has highlighted the importance of fire safety plans.

At least six people have died after the fire took hold of a hostel in Newtown early this morning.

As authorities commit to "thorough investigations" to find out what happened, here are some tips from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) on how to keep safe in the event of a fire.

Fire alarm safety

To ensure your fire alarm will give you the best chance of protection:

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Emergency recommend a photoelectric smoke alarm in every bedroom, living area and hallway of your home

A photoelectric smoke alarm is installed by an electrician into your home's electrical circuit — it means you won't have to change the batteries

If you are using a fire alarm with a 9-volt battery, this needs to be changed at least once a year — you can use the same day every year, such as the beginning or end of daylight savings

Use heat alarms for your kitchen to stop smoke from the toaster setting off a smoke alarm — these can also be used in the laundry and garage

Use a duster or vacuum cleaner to clean your smoke alarm

Replace smoke alarms after 10 years

Make an escape plan

In just minutes, a fire can threaten to destroy a home. It's essential to have a plan in place to escape quickly and calmly.

A reliable escape plan should have:

Two escape routes for each room

Doors and windows should be clear and open easily

If you have a two-storey home, think about how you would get to the ground

Make sure everyone in the home knows the plan

Keep keys in deadlocks and windows so you can get out in an emergency

Pick a meeting place outside the home to call 111

Cooking at home

A quarter of house fires start in the kitchen, according to FENZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are simple ways to keep fire safe while making food at home:

Don't leave cooking unattended

Don't drink alcohol while cooking

Regularly clean your stove, range hood and filters as built-up oil and burnt food can cause fires

Keep curtains, oven mitts and tea towels or anything flammable away from the cooking area

When you are cooking, roll sleeves up

If a fire breaks out on your stove, attempt to turn the power or gas off at the mains

Never throw water on a frying pan that has caught alight and don't try to carry it outside — instead, use a large pot cover or flat object, like a chopping board to starve the fire of oxygen — a damp tea towel may also be used

Other tips

In the year ending June 2022, FENZ attended 4703 structure fires. Below are some tips to ensure fire safety across the home:

Don't overload power points and multi-boxes with double adapters

Try to make a habit out of turning off and unplugging appliances when you're not using them

Keep fans, heaters, televisions, clothes dryers and other electrical equipment are in well-ventilated areas

Worn and old electric blankets can cause an electric shock, fire and possibly even death — if your electric blanket appears worn, have it checked by an electrician or replace it

Always turn off your electric blanket before going to bed

Roll, don't fold, your electric blanket for summer storage

Keep everything at least 1 metre away from heaters and fireplaces — this includes people, furniture, curtains, bedding or clothes that you want to dry

Never place or hang wet laundry on a heater

Open fires should be screened with a proper fireguard and never left unattended

What to do if there is a fire

If the fire is no larger than a rugby ball and you have an extinguisher, you can try to put it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the fire appears any bigger, the most important thing to do if there is a fire is get out of the property.

Yell "fire, fire, fire" as you exit so you alert other people that they may be in danger.

If the fire is already consuming a large section of an area, crawl out on your hands and knees. Smoke and heat rise, so it's easier to breathe and see lower down.

Find someone to call 111 if you don't have a phone — and keep well away from the home. Don't try to re-enter it to grab items you've left behind.

If you can't leave the home, close yourself in a room, put a towel under the door and open a window and shout "fire, fire, fire".