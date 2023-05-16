New Zealand
A 'dark day' for Wellington - Mayor on tragic hostel fire

17 mins ago

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says it has been a “really dark day” for the capital following the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge this morning.

Speaking to 1News this evening, Whanau said the news that six people had died in the blaze at Loafers Lodge had a “rippling effect” across Wellington.

“It’s something that we’re still feeling today,” she said.

Many of the residents were in vulnerable situations, with the lodge being used as social housing in the past - with nine staying at the lodge on a community sentence or order.

She said the vulnerable situation many of the residents were in before the blaze has made the aftermath “more heartbreaking”

“These are people who were already facing a really tough situation," Whanau said. “For those who have survived, placing this extra stress on them is quite awful.”

She said there’s been an “outpouring of love” from the community to those that have been lost and their families.

“I know that this is an awful situation for their loved ones to be going through.”

Whanau said families would need to be patient while waiting to get their loved ones back, and the building is too damaged to enter at the moment.

“It’s just not possible.”

An investigation is now underway, which the mayor says is needed as “Wellingtonians deserve the right to feel safe in their city.”

“It’s up to the government, Wellington City Council and social services to ensure they have the support that they need moving forward.

“We’re gonna need to come together and look after our people.”

Authorities have confirmed that at least six people have died in the "significant building fire" in Newtown overnight.

Speaking to media this afternoon, FENZ spokesperson Bruce Stubbs said damage to the building had meant firefighters had been unable to search every area of the hostel.

Fire services were called to Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Rd, in Newtown, around 12.25am.

The response was raised to a fifth alarm after crews saw a well-involved fire.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called the fatal fire "rough news for New Zealanders to wake up to this morning" after visiting the site.

