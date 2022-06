Five orca whales have been spotted just off the shore of Mission Bay, with one causing a fisherman to take a tumble on the rocks after cruising in his direction.

The whales were spotted predominantly swimming approximately 50 metres from the shore, with one cruising closer to people fishing on the rocks.

Hundreds of people gathered, taking photos and watching the rare event.

One fisherman got more than he bargained for. (Source: 1News)

A spectator said he believes one whale is missing a dorsal fin.