New Zealand
1News

Meet Tobias: A foster teen's inspiring tale of the system

20 mins ago

Tobias laid eyes on a piano for the first time only nine years ago. That was the day he stepped into the life of his foster caregivers and where he could finally be himself.

As a child, he struggled to feel safe in his own home.

"Scared all the time. Very very tough," Tobias says.

"I did feel loved. But I didn't feel safe love and didn't feel like it was the right love."

Tobias' turnaround came when Oranga Tamariki placed him in a new home.

Through his years of childhood, he found his passion for music, among other passions.

Tobias, like hundreds of others, has foster mums and dads who share their homes and help inspire those who are vulnerable.

Seven Sharp visited him at Whanganui High School, where the Year 13 student was busy rehearsing for an upcoming school production.

"Talent, there's absolute talent," says Natalie Campbell, the school's head of arts.

"You can see when Tobias is doing his thing. It just comes from the heart. It's his comfort zone... Whatever he wants, that boy will get."

Now that he's turned 18, Tobias is ready to take on the world.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'It's devastation': Ruakākā reacts after 2 kids found dead at home

'It's devastation': Ruakākā reacts after 2 kids found dead at home

One resident told 1News that the small town of 2000 people was still affected by the Abbey Caves tragedy, which happened half an hour away.

3:31pm

2:33

Homicide inquiry after 2 children found dead at Northland home

Homicide inquiry after 2 children found dead at Northland home

"News of this incident will come as a shock to the community," police said.

12:31pm

1:30

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Fri, May 12

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

Fri, May 12

0:45

School's board of trustees' 'immense sadness' at Abbey Caves death

School's board of trustees' 'immense sadness' at Abbey Caves death

Thu, May 11

5:00

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

Thu, May 11

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

June 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Meet Tobias: A foster teen's inspiring tale of the system

4:08

Meet Tobias: A foster teen's inspiring tale of the system

46 mins ago

Man bemused as passport photo rejected multiple times

6:06

Man bemused as passport photo rejected multiple times

8:03pm

Auschwitz museum begins conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

Auschwitz museum begins conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

7:42pm

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

7:28pm

AI to boost NZ’s 'bad' productivity levels, make Aotearoa 'rock'

2:24

AI to boost NZ’s 'bad' productivity levels, make Aotearoa 'rock'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6