World
1News

'Le Snak defence' wins Sydney cellphone driving case

10:03am

A Sydney man who was fined for using his cellphone while driving has beaten the charge after proving he was actually holding a cheese-based treat, not his phone.

The 35-year-old was caught on camera in June last year, and fined AU$352 (NZ$378).

But his lawyer argued that the man was "simply trying to have afternoon tea".

The Daily Telegraph dubbed the move "the Le Snak defence".

"My client had proper control of the vehicle because the photo showed his left hand was in contact with the steering wheel while he was attempting to open the packet," the man's lawyer said.

"You can only be found guilty of driving while holding a mobile phone if it is proven beyond a reasonable doubt that you were actually holding a phone."

The defendant even reenacted his snacking technique in the witness box.

He specified the snack was actually a pack of Dippits, a Le Snak-style cheese and cracker pack from Aldi.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Helicopter hit eagle before fatal Sydney plunge - report

Helicopter hit eagle before fatal Sydney plunge - report

A pilot aiding in flood recovery efforts in South Australia in July died when their helicopter broke up mid-flight.

1:21pm

Jurors visit scene of alleged execution-style murder in Adelaide

Jurors visit scene of alleged execution-style murder in Adelaide

A decade after a spray painter was gunned down at point-blank range in suburban Adelaide, a murder trial jury has visited the crime scene.

12:38pm

Neo-Nazis violently clash with police, protesters in Melbourne

Neo-Nazis violently clash with police, protesters in Melbourne

Sun, May 14

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo laid to rest in private funeral

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo laid to rest in private funeral

Sat, May 13

Australia's trade minister seeks to mend ties on China visit

Australia's trade minister seeks to mend ties on China visit

Sat, May 13

Virtual kidnappings targeting students on rise in NSW

Virtual kidnappings targeting students on rise in NSW

Sat, May 13

4:34

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

29 mins ago

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

49 mins ago

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

56 mins ago

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

10:35am

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6