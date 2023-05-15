New Zealand
2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

12 mins ago
Police emergency at a crime scene.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Two children under the age of five have reportedly been found dead at a home in Ruakākā, Northland, this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Peter Snell Drive.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages and we are currently speaking with a person as part of inquiries," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

1News understands a woman is being spoken to and the victims are aged under five.

"News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," Doell said.

An increased police presence will be visible in the area while officers investigate.

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

