Prince William plans to 'evolve' coronation when he becomes king

5:01pm
Prince William is already thinking about his coronation and plans for it to "look and feel different" to King Charles' service last weekend.

Prince William wants his coronation to "look and feel different" to King Charles' service.

The Prince of Wales played a key role in his father's ceremony last weekend but is already thinking about how to "evolve" the ceremony when he ascends the throne.

William, 40, will not include a "homage of the people" that caused controversy at the King's coronation as the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, invited the congregation at Westminster Abbey and those watching around the globe to swear their allegiance to the monarch.

A source close to the prince told The Times newspaper "There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it".

The heir to the throne is said to have been "reflecting" on the events of last week's coronation with friends and advisers and it is understood that he was not closely consulted on the planning for his father's lavish ceremony.

The source said "He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

The insider added "Are courtiers sitting at Kensington Palace coming up with a grand plan about what the next Bridge will look like [London Bridge being the codeword for the late Queen Elizabeth's death, and Forth Bridge for Prince Philip]? No.

"But of course the prince and his team are reflective about the events of last week and it is extremely important to him that it evolves to be relevant whenever it happens.”

