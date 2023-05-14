Good Sorts: Teacher sets up class in garage to help cyclone-affected kids

Tonight’s Good Sort is Hoana Forrester, a teacher who transformed her carport into a classroom for the kids of Tokomaru Bay.

When Cyclone Gabrielle roared through the East Coast, the kids of Tokomaru Bay made their way to Hoanna Forrester’s house.

All of the bridges were out, and nobody could get to school.

So, Hoana created a classroom in her carport to teach cyclone-affected students.

And although the lessons looked a bit different to what they were used to, the students were all learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

From egg collecting to butchery, the kids were having a great time.

Watch the video above to see more about Hoana’s unique classroom.