All-sign-language short film released for NZSL week

A short film captured in one of the country's best known locations, has put the spotlight on our lesser known official language.
New Zealand Sign Language is the only language used in "For the Love", put together by independent filmmakers, who had no connection to the Deaf community.
The piece has been released in time to celebrate New Zealand Sign Language week, which wraps up on Sunday.
Deaf Aotearoa was contacted by the crew, for cultural advice and guidance.
The organisation also helped find the Deaf stars.
Rob Sinclair took a bit of convincing to take part, but watching it back he said, "I feel like bit of a Deaf King of Aotearoa."
He was cast alongside his wife Michelle, who was emotional as she watched the piece being played to an audience for the first time.
"
"To see a group of hearing people seeing me as a Deaf person like that, and breaking down those barriers of communications... it was an incredible film for that alone."
SHARE ME