All-sign-language short film released for NZSL week

A short film captured in one of the country's best known locations, has put the spotlight on our lesser known official language.

New Zealand Sign Language is the only language used in "For the Love", put together by independent filmmakers, who had no connection to the Deaf community.

The piece has been released in time to celebrate New Zealand Sign Language week, which wraps up on Sunday.

Deaf Aotearoa was contacted by the crew, for cultural advice and guidance.

The organisation also helped find the Deaf stars.

Rob Sinclair took a bit of convincing to take part, but watching it back he said, "I feel like bit of a Deaf King of Aotearoa."

He was cast alongside his wife Michelle, who was emotional as she watched the piece being played to an audience for the first time.

" I was quite teary to be honest, but really proud of the film that's been made," she said.

"To see a group of hearing people seeing me as a Deaf person like that, and breaking down those barriers of communications... it was an incredible film for that alone."

During production, those behind the scenes took the opportunity to learn some NZSL.

One of the directors, Rob Romero said: "The experience of having them on set, showed and reminded me about communication and how communication is not always verbal."

Rob Sinclair said there were no interpreters on set. He usually wears hearing aids to enhance the small amount of hearing he has, but chose to take them out.

"It was the 'real world', those are the issues we face everyday.

"I learn from you, you learn from me."

He said they instead wrote things down, used lip reading.

"That's how we communicate everyday, that's what it's like being a Deaf person," he said.

It's hoped the short video will help raise awareness about Sign Language.