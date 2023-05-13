New Zealand
One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:28pm
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

One ticket has won $10.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 07, 16, 17, 18, 19, 34 Bonus 26 Powerball 03.

The winning ticket was purchased on an Auckland MyLotto account.

One other ticket won $500,000 in Lotto's first division.

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind as extra promotion prizes of $10,000 were also up for grabs.

The winning Strike numbers are 18, 19, 34, 16.

Strike's first division wasn't won in tonight's draw and has rolled over.

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
