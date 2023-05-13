One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket has won $10.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 07, 16, 17, 18, 19, 34 Bonus 26 Powerball 03.

The winning ticket was purchased on an Auckland MyLotto account.

One other ticket won $500,000 in Lotto's first division.

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind as extra promotion prizes of $10,000 were also up for grabs.

The winning Strike numbers are 18, 19, 34, 16.

Strike's first division wasn't won in tonight's draw and has rolled over.