Hawke's Bay farmers 'frustrated' with Govt amid silt cleanup efforts

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
42 mins ago

Last week the Government announced $170 million in extra funding to help with silt and debris removal in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

But growers say they are frustrated.

Yummy fruit owner Paul Paynter said conditions are impossible and little's been achieved in three months.

“Terrible working conditions, you’re up to your ankles in sludge, and not much can be done till we get rid of it,"

"It took us 7 weeks to get the first trench of clean-up money from the government and we are really worried it will take a similar time this time and with winter arriving that'll be too late,"

"Important to get orchards and vineyards going again for next season, Hawke’s Bay is going to be missing a billion dollars’ worth of income this year and if we don’t fix it soon next year will be a whole lot worse,” Paynter said.

Hawke’s Bay Cyclone Recovery Minister Kieran McAnulty said the best way to get the money out is through local councils.

"They know the community best, they know their networks, that's why we are doing it that way,” McAnulty said.

A silt removal taskforce has been established with seven silt disposal sites in Hawke’s Bay.

Around 200 trucks come and go from a site moving around a thousand cubic meters of silt a day.

Taskforce lead Darren de Klerk said It's a significant task.

“We estimate over 5 million cubic meters possibly 10 million cubic meters have been deposited across the land, those are only estimates at this stage,’

“It's not going to be enough funding to remove all the silt so it's going to force that conversation around what silt stays and goes and what future land use looks like, it’s going to take many years not months many years.

42 mins ago

