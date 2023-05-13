Sport
Carrington, Fisher set for another showdown in World Cup final

11:07am
Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher in their deciding race on Lake Karapiro.

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher in their deciding race on Lake Karapiro. (Source: Photosport)

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher will add another chapter to their friendly rivalry with both flying through to the final of the K1 500 at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.

Both Carrington and Fisher won their respective semi-finals with the two fastest times on the day to earn their spots in the final although it was the latter who posted the quickest time.

The pair are both able to race in the discipline as it is a World Cup event and not the World Championships; Carrington won the rights to represent New Zealand in that in August after pipping Fisher in April in their showdown on Lake Karapiro.

But last night it was Fisher who was fastest with a 1:54.33 in her semi-final, just ahead of Carrington's 1:55.65.

It was the first of Carrington's three races overnight with the Olympic champion also joining Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett, and Tara Vaughan in the women's K4 500.

The quartet came second in their semi-final to book a place in the final two hours later where they finished third behind winners China and Spain.

The final was a tight race with all nine boats finishing within 2.98s of China's winning time of 1:37.07 - the Kiwis were just 0.6s behind for the bronze.

In other New Zealand action, Kiwi para-canoeist Scott Martlew won silver in the KL2 Men's 200 event.

