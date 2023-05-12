League
AAP

Shaun Johnson to the fore as Warriors snap three-game losing streak

10:27pm
Josh Curran scores for the Warriors against the Bulldogs.

Josh Curran scores for the Warriors against the Bulldogs. (Source: Photosport)

Shaun Johnson has put on a first-half clinic to catapult the Warriors back into the NRL's top eight with a 24-12 win over Canterbury at Accor Stadium tonight.

Enjoying a late-career renaissance at age 32, Johnson starred again as he set up two tries with the boot in an 18-0 first half for the Warriors.

The win ended a three-match losing streak for the Warriors, and put them back into the top eight.

If they finish the round there, it will be the latest in a season they have been in a finals position since they last finished in the top eight in 2018.

Johnson has been brilliant for the Warriors this year but he hasn't been alone.

Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake have also had their best seasons in years, with the pair combining for a try when Walker went short to the rampaging prop.

Fonua-Blake finished with 140 metres to go with his try, while Tohu Harris was immense at lock with 162 metres.

Canterbury, in contrast, are a side desperately needing their injured brigade back before their first season under new coach Cameron Ciraldo fades away.

Josh Addo-Carr should return next Sunday against Canterbury after an aborted attempt to return tonight, but the Bulldogs are missing his spark and that of second-rower Viliame Kikau.

Canterbury feigned a comeback when Harrison Edwards stepped his way through a gap from close distance to open their account.

But when Jake Averillo was denied by the bunker for a two-on-one strip in the lead-up with 14 minutes left, Canterbury's momentum was shot.

From the next set, the Warriors went down field and Ronald Volkman collected his own grubber kick to score and make it 24-6.

Jayden Okunbor forced his way over for a late consolation try for the Bulldogs, but by then the match was over.

And through it all, the man of the moment was still Johnson.

He had his fingerprints all over their first try, when he grubber-kicked to force a line drop out and the kicked again for a chasing Josh Curran in the next set.

He helped extend the Warriors lead later in the half when he kicked early for an unmarked Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, after an 80-metre intercept from Adam Pompey.

Johnson is off contract at the end of this year, with his revival one of the success stories of this year.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster indicated last week he was confident of retaining the halfback if he does play on.

But with more performances like tonight's display, it's likely they will have to fend off growing interest from other clubs.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Sports Minister Grant Robertson has even weighed in on the debate today, saying he could "understand" where the concerns were coming from.

Tue, May 9

0:36

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

"There is no comment that is worse," Annseley says, after One NZ boss Paris doubles down on match officials claims.

Mon, May 8

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

Mon, May 8

0:24

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

Mon, May 8

Webster hints at frustration as Warriors fall short against Panthers

Webster hints at frustration as Warriors fall short against Panthers

Sun, May 7

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

Sun, May 7

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Sat, Apr 15

Pay equity deal for thousands of health admin workers reached

Pay equity deal for thousands of health admin workers reached

May 17, 2022

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

10:27pm

Shaun Johnson to the fore as Warriors snap three-game losing streak

Shaun Johnson to the fore as Warriors snap three-game losing streak

9:37pm

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

9:28pm

Fired-up Reds make history against front-running Chiefs

Fired-up Reds make history against front-running Chiefs

9:04pm

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

8:46pm

Top cyclist turned Aussie Olympic boss hiding out in Cambridge

2:13

Top cyclist turned Aussie Olympic boss hiding out in Cambridge

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6