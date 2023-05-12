New Zealand
1News

Esk Valley 97-year-old 'disgusted' at looting of empty home

6:20am

A 97-year-old Esk Valley resident is “disgusted” at looters helping themselves to things from his Cyclone Gabrielle-damaged home.

New figures released to 1News under the Official Information Act show there were more than 100 reports of looting at flood-damaged properties nationwide in the month following the Auckland Anniversary floods.

That covers a week-and-a-half following Gabrielle, and the actual number could be much higher due to the way crimes are recorded.

For comparison, there were a total of 3830 residential burglaries over the same time period - an increase of 228 compared to last year.

Frank Desborough in his damaged Esk Valley home

Frank Desborough in his damaged Esk Valley home (Source: 1News)

Months on, some say their homes are still being targeted.

One of those is Frank Desborough, for whom his golden years aren’t playing out the way he thought.

He’s living in town now, his property ravaged by Gabrielle, but that’s not all, with looters taking advantage of his now-empty home.

“Goods have been taken from all these drawers,” he told 1News.

(Source: 1News)

He said thieves have been breaking in and taking what’s left.

“Probably the cheekiest and the worst was an Anderson diesel engine that was only one week old, they unscrewed that and disconnected it and look it off a high lift. It would have taken two men to take it away, it would have needed a truck.”

The figures also show just eight people have been arrested or prosecuted in relation to these burglaries and thefts.

The data on looting is "indicative-only", according to police, as "there is no specific field in operational police databases that identifies a property as being flood damaged".

Instead, when someone reports a burglary or theft at an address damaged by flooding, a comment may be recorded "which states the property has either flood damage or a red/yellow sticker or placard".

Police conclude it's therefore possible "properties were missed".

Frank Desborough surveys damage in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay

Frank Desborough surveys damage in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay (Source: 1News)

Superintendent Naila Hassan, the Waitematā District Commander, said: "I don't know myself whether there are any active investigations, where we have identified an offender and haven't yet arrested them".

"We continue to investigate these matters so, as burglary reports come in, we investigate them, and certainly we'll be looking to hold any offenders we identify to account.

"I don't have any information before me that indicates that certain groups are targeting these properties that have been red and yellow stickered".

Another to be hit by thieves is Manmeet Malhotra, who was forced to flee her West Auckland home when the floods hit.

Manmeet Malhotra

Manmeet Malhotra (Source: 1News)

"We were told it'd be cordoned off, the area would be cordoned off, there will be a police patrol and everything," she said. "But people did go in there that night."

She said her property - and her neighbours' properties - were targeted by looters.

"It's thousands, four, five thousand dollars of stuff has been, gone missing. It's still going on, you won't believe it."

New ZealandHawke's BayNatural DisastersCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

More than 100 damaged homes looted after floods, cyclone

More than 100 damaged homes looted after floods, cyclone

Residents in affected areas say they've lost thousands of dollars of property to looters.

4:00pm

3:15

Auckland drains 'at capacity' during flooding, council says

Auckland drains 'at capacity' during flooding, council says

Rainfall on Tuesday was in some places double what Auckland's stormwater system could handle.

2:27pm

Manslaughter charge after car mounts footpath, killing pedestrian

Manslaughter charge after car mounts footpath, killing pedestrian

1:19pm

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

8:21am

5:38

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

Wed, May 10

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

Wed, May 10

1:12

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Sat, Apr 15

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

Mon, May 1

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

September 30, 2022

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

'No regard for life': 13-year-old wounds cop in US gunfight

'No regard for life': 13-year-old wounds cop in US gunfight

36 mins ago

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

53 mins ago

Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

57 mins ago

'She’s a wack job' Trump town hall kicks off after rape verdict

'She’s a wack job' Trump town hall kicks off after rape verdict

7:10am

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6