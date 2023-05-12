Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

The mystery around an untitled memoir which became a bestseller before its release amid rumours it was penned by pop star Taylor Swift has today been solved.

Rumours around the book, known simply as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023”, began swirling online this week around its secrecy and initial one million copy print run, with booksellers being told the memoir would have “global appeal”, the Guardian reports.

The author and its subject matter had been due to be announced on June 13.

But intense speculation was put to rest today after its US publisher, Flatiron Books, brought forward its announcement, revealing the authors as another superstar act – K-pop group BTS.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, written by journalist Myeongseok Kang alongside the seven members of the group – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will tell an oral history of their meteoric rise to the top.

The group went on hiatus last year to complete their mandatory three-year military service, as well as focusing on solo projects.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will be released on July 9.