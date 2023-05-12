Entertainment
1News

Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

55 mins ago
A man reading a book (file image).

A man reading a book (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The mystery around an untitled memoir which became a bestseller before its release amid rumours it was penned by pop star Taylor Swift has today been solved.

Rumours around the book, known simply as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023”, began swirling online this week around its secrecy and initial one million copy print run, with booksellers being told the memoir would have “global appeal”, the Guardian reports.

The author and its subject matter had been due to be announced on June 13.

But intense speculation was put to rest today after its US publisher, Flatiron Books, brought forward its announcement, revealing the authors as another superstar act – K-pop group BTS.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, written by journalist Myeongseok Kang alongside the seven members of the group – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will tell an oral history of their meteoric rise to the top.

The group went on hiatus last year to complete their mandatory three-year military service, as well as focusing on solo projects.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will be released on July 9.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Welsh composer denies being Meghan Markle in disguise

Welsh composer denies being Meghan Markle in disguise

The 79-year-old took to social media to clear the air after theories spring up on social media.

7:32pm

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

He's known for his high energy, electronic hits - and boasts a reputation as one of the most influential drum and bass producers in the industry.

6:16pm

2:51

Rihanna reveals son's name after nearly a year of secrecy

Rihanna reveals son's name after nearly a year of secrecy

Thu, May 11

Dolly Parton 'so excited' to release long-promised rock album

Dolly Parton 'so excited' to release long-promised rock album

Wed, May 10

Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75

Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75

Wed, May 10

Unauthorised sale of unheard Spice Girls demos fetches $14k

Unauthorised sale of unheard Spice Girls demos fetches $14k

Wed, May 10

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

Tugboat comes to aid of Singapore cargo vessel which lost power

Tugboat comes to aid of Singapore cargo vessel which lost power

55 mins ago

Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

4:35pm

Melbourne teacher jailed for sex with 14-year-old student

Melbourne teacher jailed for sex with 14-year-old student

4:25pm

1920s Sydney beachfront property smashes price record

1:37

1920s Sydney beachfront property smashes price record

4:20pm

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6