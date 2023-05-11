World
1News / Associated Press

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

14 mins ago

Donald Trump’s primetime appearance in a live CNN town hall today had the former president - and 2024 presidential candidate - doubling down on his explosive comments about grabbing women's genitals made in an Access Hollywood tape which came to light during the 2016 election campaign.

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about his comments in the infamous video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals without asking permission. The video was played in a recent trial where a jury found Trump sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Collins asked him today if he stood by his remarks.

Trump defended his comments, saying that he had said women let him grab their genitals without permission because he was a star.

"I can’t take that back because it happens to be true," Trump said. "For a million years this is the way its been, I want to be honest".

His appearance came a day after a New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million USD in damages. The jury rejected her claim of rape and instead found Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual assault. Trump denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at a 1996 department store and did not know her and has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

Trump skipped attending the trial and did not testify in his own defence during the proceedings, with jurors instead being shown video from a pretrial deposition, making today the first time he’s had to face a public questioning in the case.

When asked by CNN moderator Collins about the verdict, Trump said his poll numbers went up and repeated his statements that he didn’t know Carroll, though at least one photograph has surfaced of them together.

“I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is.” He dismissed a question from Collins about whether it would impact his standing with female voters and in response, he launched into a recounting of Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughs and claps from the live audience.

Collins tried to interrupt but Trump continued and called it “a fake story” and referred to Carroll as “a wack job”.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

The rock punched a hole in the roof of a New Jersey home, smashing through the ceiling and into a hardwood floor.

12:19pm

US boy, 8, missing for 2 days survived by eating snow

US boy, 8, missing for 2 days survived by eating snow

Nante Niemi was found safe in a remote Michigan park on Tuesday.

9:48am

US man shoots three, killing one, over $4 dispute

US man shoots three, killing one, over $4 dispute

7:44am

Ex-NFL star pleads guilty to drink-driving in fatal Las Vegas crash

Ex-NFL star pleads guilty to drink-driving in fatal Las Vegas crash

5:40am

Florida driver in 186km/h fatal house crash gets 27 years

Florida driver in 186km/h fatal house crash gets 27 years

9:30pm

Grief book author's murder charge tangled in estate dispute

Grief book author's murder charge tangled in estate dispute

7:30pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

0:56

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

17 mins ago

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

2:42

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

28 mins ago

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

0:47

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

2:35pm

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

2:30pm

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6