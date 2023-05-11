New Zealand
First look at Blenheim's new $20 million library and art gallery

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
7:10pm

Blenheim's new $20 million library and art gallery, which has been 10 years in the making, will finally open to the public tomorrow.

Media and officials took a tour of the large two-story building on Thursday, which is in the centre of Blenheim. It's hoped the opening will help revitalise the central business district.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said: "I was just so excited today. I had seen it earlier, but seeing the books in really made it come alive.

"I'm almost a little bit worried about tomorrow at noon when we say we're going to open to the public because just about everyone I've talked about in Marlborough says I'm going to be there."

Library Manager Glenn Webster said the new building is a stark contrast to the old one. He would know – he's been a librarian in Blenheim for 46 years.

"It has got a fantastic feel. It's spaciousness. When you look around, there are just so many spaces you can go and sit. You're not just being crammed into spaces. Previously people just had to fight for space; we've got so much space here that people will be able to enjoy.

"Libraries are more than books. Books are really important, but we have opportunities where people can learn things they can get help with their digital devices. They can join a coding club, and they can have family Lego that's done on Sundays."

The current library has around 15,000 visitors a month and the new facility is expected to see that number jump significantly.

The project received $11 million of its $20 million cost from the govt's "shovel ready" projects campaign, with the rest funded by ratepayers.

The library will officially open to the public on Friday ahead of an official naming and opening ceremony on June 30.

