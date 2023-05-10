New Zealand
1News

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

9:56pm

Videos have captured Auckland’s Sky Tower being struck by lightning amid heavy rain and hail this evening.

It comes as unstable westerlies move onto the North Island late this afternoon and evening, according to MetService.

In one video, the Sky Tower can be seen being struck with lightning in the distance, followed by a loud boom of thunder.

In a second video, flashes of purple can be seen as the iconic tower is illuminated by a fork of lightning.

It follows an amber alert warning issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 6pm tonight to 7am tomorrow.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes close on the bridge and under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed.

Westerly winds of 75-85km/h have been forecast for this evening, with the "potential for winds to briefly rise to 90-100km/h", Waka Kotahi said.

"Winds should remain strong throughout much of Thursday, but at this stage there is a low risk of winds becoming strong enough to signal a red alert."

New ZealandAucklandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

The torrential rain in Auckland on Tuesday caused major disruptions to the public transport network.

8:30pm

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

The group were fleeing police following the robbery of a Michael Hill Jeweller store over the weekend.

5:08pm

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

5:02pm

1:12

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

2:03pm

Auckland Council budget hole grows to $375m, equals 22.5% rates hike

Auckland Council budget hole grows to $375m, equals 22.5% rates hike

1:02pm

0:48

Road crews working hard to keep Coromandel highways open

Road crews working hard to keep Coromandel highways open

12:34pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

Tue, May 9

Watch: Large slip comes hurtling down Kaimai Range hill

Watch: Large slip comes hurtling down Kaimai Range hill

November 21, 2022

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

Sat, Apr 29

Latest

Popular

9:56pm

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

0:17

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

9:46pm

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

9:30pm

Florida driver in 186kph fatal house crash gets 27 years

Florida driver in 186kph fatal house crash gets 27 years

9:00pm

Rates protest turns violent as dead animal, chopped tree found

Rates protest turns violent as dead animal, chopped tree found

8:45pm

Queensland offers cash payments to lure in health workers

Queensland offers cash payments to lure in health workers

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6