Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

6:09pm
A wind warning is in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge from tonight into tomorrow morning.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi released a statement explaining what this means for motorists using the bridge.

"From 6pm tonight to 7am tomorrow, an amber alert warning is in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge with forecast westerly winds of 75-85km/h," the agency said.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes close on the bridge and under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed.

"There is the potential for winds to briefly rise to 90-100km/h (signalling a red alert) during squally thunderstorms and heavy showers.

"It is important to note that these brief gusts are dependent on heavy showers/thunderstorms moving over the bridge itself.

"Winds should remain strong throughout much of Thursday, but at this stage there is a low risk of winds becoming strong enough to signal a red alert."

However, drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

