Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

10 mins ago
Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro. (Source: Getty)

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time.

The 79-year-old actor already has adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

He is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen and revealed today that he has now welcomed his seventh child.

In an interview with ETCanada, reporter Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids..."

Robert replied: "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

The Godfather star did not reveal anything else regarding the new arrival and it remains unclear who the mother of his latest child is, but he did admit that his brood does not consider him to be a "cool dad" and explained that he often "argues" with his 11-year-old as she approaches adolescence and often has no choice but to employ an air of discipline with his kids.

He added: "I'm not a cool dad, I'm I’m okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she is 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is. I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. Any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t."

