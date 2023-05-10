Te Ao Māori
1News

National rules out partnership with Te Pāti Māori

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
9:27am
Christopher Luxon speaks to reporters outside of Parliament on April 2023.

Christopher Luxon speaks to reporters outside of Parliament on April 2023. (Source: 1News)

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out forming an arrangement with Te Pāti Māori to form a government, saying the "bridge" between the two is "too wide to close".

In a statement released shortly after 9am today, Luxon said National was focused on "making life better for all New Zealanders".

"We believe New Zealand is one country with one standard of citizenship, meaning one person, one vote.

“The bridge between National and Te Pāti Māori is too wide to close.

“Te Pāti Māori of 2023 is a very different party to the one National signed a confidence and supply agreement with three times from 2008.

“I am making clear today that a vote for Te Pāti Māori is a vote for the Labour/Greens/Māori Party Coalition of Chaos and continued economic mismanagement."

Luxon said a National government - if elected to power - would "deliver strong economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and raise incomes so all Kiwis can get ahead.

“National is deeply committed to improving outcomes for Māori, but doesn’t believe separate systems is the best way to do this."

Last week, former Labour minister Meka Whaitiri defected from Labour to Te Pāti Māori.

Meka Whaitiri and Rawiri Waititi.

Meka Whaitiri and Rawiri Waititi. (Source: 1News)

Whaitiri returned to the debating chamber for the first time since her defection yesterday, and her welcome back from Te Pāti Māori members led to its co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer being ejected from the House.

This morning, on RNZ's Morning Report, Luxon said what happened in the debating chamber yesterday was "a whole bunch of showmanship and distraction".

Te Pāti Māori were giving a whakawātea which is aimed at clearing the air.

"I thought elements of it were incredibly disrespectful. We were in the middle of announcing and making statements around the coronation of the King, and then they wanted to grandstand and make it about themselves, and I just don't think that was appropriate."

Te Pāti Māori has been approached for comment.

New ZealandPoliticsTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

LIVE

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

“The bridge between National and Te Pāti Māori is too wide to close,” Christopher Luxon said.

18 mins ago

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

Central Auckland MP Chlöe Swarbrick is calling for the government to "act now" to address climate change.  

8:12am

8:31

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

New Zealand's finances worsen, budget deficit looms

9:37pm

Not a 'speech': Whaitiri's personal explanation cut short

Not a 'speech': Whaitiri's personal explanation cut short

4:31pm

2:17

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

Whaitiri says now in a party that 'doesn't censor wāhine Māori'

2:03pm

'Ultimately my fault': Minister Jackson on delayed OIAs

'Ultimately my fault': Minister Jackson on delayed OIAs

1:28pm

More Stories

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti has now joined the list of ones to watch.

Sat, May 6

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

The MP's defection made for a good bit of political theatre, but it was not an exercise in achieving meaningful political gains, Jack Tame opines.

Fri, May 5

Te Pāti Māori calls for Climate Change Minister to stand down

Te Pāti Māori calls for Climate Change Minister to stand down

Tue, Mar 14

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Apr 26

National, Te Pāti Māori want Rotorua emergency housing investigated

National, Te Pāti Māori want Rotorua emergency housing investigated

September 5, 2022

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

'Don’t know who he is': Nats shrug off Fed Farmers leader’s ACT bid

9:56

'Don’t know who he is': Nats shrug off Fed Farmers leader’s ACT bid

18 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

LIVE: National speaks after ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori

20 mins ago

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

35 mins ago

BREAKING

Privacy Commissioner to investigate NZ's largest data hack

1:33

Privacy Commissioner to investigate NZ's largest data hack

39 mins ago

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6