National rules out partnership with Te Pāti Māori

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out forming an arrangement with Te Pāti Māori to form a government, saying the "bridge" between the two is "too wide to close".

In a statement released shortly after 9am today, Luxon said National was focused on "making life better for all New Zealanders".

"We believe New Zealand is one country with one standard of citizenship, meaning one person, one vote.

“The bridge between National and Te Pāti Māori is too wide to close.

“Te Pāti Māori of 2023 is a very different party to the one National signed a confidence and supply agreement with three times from 2008.

“I am making clear today that a vote for Te Pāti Māori is a vote for the Labour/Greens/Māori Party Coalition of Chaos and continued economic mismanagement."

Luxon said a National government - if elected to power - would "deliver strong economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and raise incomes so all Kiwis can get ahead.

“National is deeply committed to improving outcomes for Māori, but doesn’t believe separate systems is the best way to do this."

Last week, former Labour minister Meka Whaitiri defected from Labour to Te Pāti Māori.

Meka Whaitiri and Rawiri Waititi. (Source: 1News)

Whaitiri returned to the debating chamber for the first time since her defection yesterday, and her welcome back from Te Pāti Māori members led to its co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer being ejected from the House.

This morning, on RNZ's Morning Report, Luxon said what happened in the debating chamber yesterday was "a whole bunch of showmanship and distraction".

Te Pāti Māori were giving a whakawātea which is aimed at clearing the air.

"I thought elements of it were incredibly disrespectful. We were in the middle of announcing and making statements around the coronation of the King, and then they wanted to grandstand and make it about themselves, and I just don't think that was appropriate."

Te Pāti Māori has been approached for comment.