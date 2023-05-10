Cricket
1News

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

42 mins ago
David White is leaving NZ Cricket after 11 years in charge.

David White is leaving NZ Cricket after 11 years in charge. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Cricket boss David White will step down in August.

White, appointed as chief executive in early 2012, said the time was right to move on.

He is the organisation's fourth chief executive, after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan.

“NZ Cricket is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements in place," he said.

“The Black Caps are strong; women’s cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable.

“It feels like the right time to step aside.”

White said his immediate focus was to ensure NZ Cricket was well prepared for the upcoming summer.

NZ Cricket board chair Martin Snedden said under White, NZ Cricket had achieved a huge amount on and off the field.

This included the sustained success of the Black Caps, the re-engagement with women and girls, and a strong relationship with the NZCPA, culminating in the creation of a landmark joint Master Agreement for professional men’s and women’s players.

“David’s legacy has been immense,” said Snedden.

“Our high performance systems have never been stronger, our cricket network has a level of financial security and stability never before experienced, and the future for women and girls has never been brighter.

“We’ve seen the Black Caps qualify for three World Cup finals and win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title, something no-one would’ve had on their bingo card in 2012, I’m sure.

“David’s commercial acumen has driven revenue, enabling increased investment across the organisation."

