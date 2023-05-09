Entertainment
'Ignite' programme getting rangatahi ready for the music business

7:01am

Students in Ignite's training programme have been hard at work, organising four charity concerts throughout New Zealand Music Month.

It's an 8 week programme for 15 to 18-year-olds passionate about the music industry. There's three streams to choose from: Event Management, Event Production and Music Production.

Levi Adamson and Tague Bradley put together the sold out gig Riffs N Waves.

Tague says the programme prepares them for every aspect of event management.

"We're doing budgeting, paying for things, we're doing promoting. If ticket sales aren't going well we have to do something about it. If bands aren't organised we have to follow up."

And they're learning from the best in the business. Gabe Everett, one half of pop duo Foley, is Ignite's programme manager.

"The past couple of years dealing with Covid and having no shows has really done a number on the music industry. So to be be able to train some more people up and help them, that's really important."

Everett even got his start in the industry at Ignite, back in 2016.

"It's a big full circle moment for me personally. These kids have absolutely smashed it in all senses of the word."

He says they're hoping to extend the age range of the programme, to get even more rangatahi ready to take on the music industry.

By Grace Thomas

