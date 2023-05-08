Witness describes wild fight between man and woman in West Auckland

An eye witness has described a fight between a man and a woman in West Auckland where they used weapons to smash up each other's cars.

Phil Neverman was visiting relatives on Waimumu Road in Massey when he said they heard loud banging from a neighbouring property.

"We thought they were gunshots, but it was like somebody hitting something," he told 1News.

Eventually the police arrived but left shortly after entering the property. Not long after the noise started up again.

"The male and female were back outside hitting each other's cars, one had an axe smashing into the front car, which was her car," Neverman said.

"She had a metal pole smashing the back car and then he got in the car and she was laughing and yelling at him. He then tried to jam her in between his car and her car but he missed her and she was laughing at him going 'you missed me, you missed me'".

Neverman said the woman continued smashing one of the car's windows while this was happening. The police were called again and arrived to find the man still sitting in a car holding an axe.

"He was sitting in the car and mumbled a few words then blacked out. They got him out of the car and three officers gave him CPR then a paramedic arrived and gave him electric shocks and looks like they got him breathing again."

Neverman added: "So yeah, bit of drama for a Monday afternoon."

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan with damage to its front bonnet, with its windows smashed in.

Neverman said neighbours often hear fighting coming from the property where the fight took place.

St John confirmed to 1News it sent one rapid response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

Police said officers were called to a disorder incident at Waimumu Rd, Massey at 1.13pm.

"On arrival one of the parties has suffered a medical event, not believed to be linked to the initial callout, and has since been taken to hospital."