New Zealand
1News

Witness describes wild fight between man and woman in West Auckland

2:56pm

An eye witness has described a fight between a man and a woman in West Auckland where they used weapons to smash up each other's cars.

Phil Neverman was visiting relatives on Waimumu Road in Massey when he said they heard loud banging from a neighbouring property.

"We thought they were gunshots, but it was like somebody hitting something," he told 1News.

Eventually the police arrived but left shortly after entering the property. Not long after the noise started up again.

"The male and female were back outside hitting each other's cars, one had an axe smashing into the front car, which was her car," Neverman said.

"She had a metal pole smashing the back car and then he got in the car and she was laughing and yelling at him. He then tried to jam her in between his car and her car but he missed her and she was laughing at him going 'you missed me, you missed me'".

Neverman said the woman continued smashing one of the car's windows while this was happening. The police were called again and arrived to find the man still sitting in a car holding an axe.

"He was sitting in the car and mumbled a few words then blacked out. They got him out of the car and three officers gave him CPR then a paramedic arrived and gave him electric shocks and looks like they got him breathing again."

Neverman added: "So yeah, bit of drama for a Monday afternoon."

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan with damage to its front bonnet, with its windows smashed in.

Neverman said neighbours often hear fighting coming from the property where the fight took place.

St John confirmed to 1News it sent one rapid response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

Police said officers were called to a disorder incident at Waimumu Rd, Massey at 1.13pm.

"On arrival one of the parties has suffered a medical event, not believed to be linked to the initial callout, and has since been taken to hospital."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wellington police seeking foursome over Len Lye sculpture damage

Wellington police seeking foursome over Len Lye sculpture damage

Police have released images of four people they want to speak to over damage to the $300,000 Wellington sculpture.

2:45pm

Body found near Rotorua Hospital identified as young man

Body found near Rotorua Hospital identified as young man

His body was found on Lake Rd, Ohinemutu, shortly after 1am yesterday.

2:23pm

Trail of destruction as truck slams into Auckland home

Trail of destruction as truck slams into Auckland home

2:01pm

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

1:55pm

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

1:22pm

Wayne Brown opposes council compensating flood-hit homeowners

Wayne Brown opposes council compensating flood-hit homeowners

12:45pm

2:16

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

BREAKING

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

26 mins ago

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

44 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks to media shortly after arriving back from UK

LIVE: Hipkins speaks to media shortly after arriving back from UK

3:22pm

'Like a caged tiger': Man with autism released after three months' in hospital

'Like a caged tiger': Man with autism released after three months' in hospital

3:01pm

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

0:24

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6