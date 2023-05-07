World
William and Kate share sweet behind-the-scenes coronation video

14 mins ago
Prince and Princess of Wales share sweet video from coronation credit.

Prince and Princess of Wales share sweet video from coronation credit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a behind-the-scenes video from their coronation day.

Prince William, 40, and Duchess Catherine, 41, posted new footage showing their family as they left their Kensington Palace home for King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey, along with a special glimpse into how they spent their day.

The video opens with father-of-three William leading his daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, and her brother Prince Louis, five, out of their home and into the vehicles that took them to the service.

It also includes special moments such as the procession to the Abbey, where Charlotte, Louis and their older brother Prince George, nine, can be seen waving to onlookers from their carriage, and the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The video was posted on their Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption: "What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation."

They also retweeted a message from the Royal Air Force that shared pictures of the afternoon's key moments.

William wrote: "Noted the rotary crews did the heavy lifting… perfect flying conditions if you ask me! A big thank you to everyone for making today happen. W."

Meanwhile, William's brother Prince Harry, 38, travelled to Heathrow Airport immediately after the coronation.

According to The Sun, Harry's car was seen being escorted by a police motorcade in the direction of the airport.

He was then taken into the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5 ahead of his flight home to his family in California.

