Republic debate: 'Charles is nice, but he shouldn't rule NZ'

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday has sparked fresh discussions surrounding New Zealand’s place as a Commonwealth realm.

The country’s current head of state is the King, but some argue this role should be fulfilled by someone in New Zealand.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Republic New Zealand Kia Mana Motuhake A Aotearoa executive member Peter Hamilton said the coronation “took us back to the Middle Ages”.

He said we need to start asking the ‘hard questions’ surrounding who New Zealand's head of state is.

“What does this mean for New Zealand in the 21st century?

“Charles is our head of state, but the role of head of state is both domestic in New Zealand and international.

“We don’t have an offshore person heading our All Blacks, so why do we have a British person heading our country?”

Hamilton said the person who sits in the role should be an ambassador for New Zealand overseas, which he argues isn’t currently happening.

“The head of state is supposed to be in your country, representing you.

“As nice as Charles is as a person, he cannot do his role as head of state in New Zealand. In 35 years as a diplomat, I never once saw any [royal] do anything for New Zealand offshore.”

If New Zealand were to divorce from the monarchy, Hamilton would like things to remain largely the same.

He said the country would still remain part of the Commonwealth, just with a head of state based in the country they represent.

This role would be non-executive and non-political, he said - which is already what the Governor-General does.

“We have one already in the form of the Governor-General, and we think that role should be transformed into the head of state.

“Dame Cindy Kiro already does all of the work required, but she just doesn't get the prestige or the mana.”

According to a 1News poll conducted last year, 50% of Kiwis are in favour of sticking with the monarchy, with 27% wanting to see ties severed.

Hamilton called these polls “all over the place”.

“Only 7% of New Zealanders, in a British poll, said that they were committed monarchists. So the rest of us are open to considering other possibilities.”

On the other side of the spectrum, Monarchy New Zealand’s Caleb Watson told Breakfast having the King as head of state brings massive benefits to the country.

He described the other Commonwealth realms as “one big family”, saying membership in that family affords Aotearoa a lot of opportunities on the world stage.

“We get a lot from our big family, not only the royal family but also the Commonwealth realms.

“Having our head of state representing those other realms gives us an extra level on the global stage.”

Watson said having a “father figure” like the King is a great way to open up trade and get New Zealand's name out there.

He said it gives the country a “consistent history and consistent future”.

“It’s about celebrating what we’ve got now,” Watson told Breakfast - pointing out that constitutional monarchies are among the happiest and least corrupt in the world.

“Renewing that, where can we modernise, where can we adapt, and how can we move that into the future.”