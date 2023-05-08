Wellington police seeking foursome over Len Lye sculpture damage

Police are appealing for help to identify four people over damage caused to the Len Lye sculpture last month.

Investigators believe the group can help with inquiries over the damage caused to the sculpture on Queens Wharf on Sunday April 23.

The Water Whirler, a sculpture by renowned artist Len Lye, features a tall pole that sprays water as it revolves and is brightly lit at night.

It was previously damaged in 2018 after a man swung on it until it snapped, prompting the sculpture to be taken down for repairs.

That incident was filmed by a bystander and the man, Hunter Macdonald, later admitted wilful damage and was sentenced to community work and told to pay $1000 in reparation.

The council spokesman said they would have to consider further steps to protect the sculpture.

An empty space where Wellington's Len Lye Water Whirler used to sit (Source: 1News)

“I think we will be taking a closer look at how accessible it is.”

Anyone who thinks they can help police is urged to get in touch on their non-emergency number 105.