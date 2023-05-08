Measles: No new cases, Auckland school to reopen

An Auckland high school forced to close following the discovery of a measles case late last week will reopen for in-person learning tomorrow.

Last week, an Albany Senior High School student tested positive for the virus, prompting the school to close.

The student had been at the school while infectious on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28. The school confirmed it will reopen tomorrow after no new cases were identified as of this afternoon.

"The school has decided it can operate at safe staffing levels, as sufficient numbers of staff have now been given clearance to leave quarantine by public health. This has also been communicated to staff and parent," Te Whatu Ora said this afternoon in a statement.

The student and a second case, announced last week, have since "completed their isolation periods and been released by public health".

"They are no longer at risk of passing on measles to others," Te Whatu Ora said this afternoon in a statement.

"Their household has also now been released from quarantine, as they are considered immune."

Symptoms of the highly contagious illness include fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery 'pink' eyes, followed by a blotchy rash.

As of 3pm today, there are approximately 50 students "plus a small number of staff" without adequate proof of immunity, Te Whatu Ora said.

"These individuals are still in quarantine and in regular contact with public health."

Blood testing was carried out at a pop-up clinic last week and today for staff and students without a record of immunity.

"Those who receive a result that shows they are immune and protected against measles will be free to leave quarantine once contacted by public health. Tests from today are being processed as quickly as possible by laboratories, to enable school staff to return to work."

People are considered immune if they have evidence of two Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) doses after 12 months of age; have had measles; or were born before 1969.

Te Whatu Ora is now working with the high school tor an on-site pop-up vaccination clinic in the following weeks to get their MMR vaccine if they were born after January 1, 1969 and have not had two MMR doses, or do not have any record of having received them.