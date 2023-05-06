MMR vaccine drive on for Auckland as measles cases discovered

Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora are embarking on an MMR vaccination drive across Auckland this week.

It comes as two cases of measles popped up in the community last week - and vaccination rates continue to plummet.

The two agencies are now encouraging anyone who hasn’t received the vaccination to get themselves immunised across a series of pop-up clinics.

“Measles is a highly infectious illness and can make people very unwell. It spreads very easily amongst people who have not had measles before or who have not been immunised,” Selah Hart, Deputy Chief Executive of Public and Population Health for Te Aka Whai Ora, said.

“Babies and young children are particularly at risk, and one of the best ways you can protect them is by ensuring the whānau around them are vaccinated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The MMR vaccination is free for those under 18, regardless of visa or citizenship status.

For people over 18, it’s free for permanent residents, citizens or eligible for New Zealand healthcare.

The agencies said that even if someone isn’t sure they’ve been vaccinated with two doses - there are no safety concerns about an extra dose.

“We will continue to see measles cases coming into Aotearoa, which is why it’s so important for you, your tamariki and your whānau to be immunised. The vaccine is safe, free and effective,” adds Selah.

They’re also encouraging people who go to the popups to catch up on their whooping cough, flu and the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccines if needed.

The pop-up clinics can be found at -

Te Whānau O Waipareira at Whānau House, 6/8 Pioneer Street, Henderson

ADVERTISEMENT

Health West at Youth Health Hub, 49 Lincoln Road, Henderson until 3pm

Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 258 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe until 4pm