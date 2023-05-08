Other Sport
How surfers are catching waves on an Otago sheep farm

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
7:51pm

Tucked away on a Central Otago sheep farm, it's hard to believe surfers are catching waves.

But you better believe it all thanks to some cutting-edge artificial surfing technology - an idea dreamed up almost 15 years ago.

"It was over a few beers with some mates," said Ross McCarthy, the creator of YourWave.

While big waves have been made before through the likes of Kelly Slater's multimillion-dollar surf ranch. But what makes this different Is how they're made.

YourWave uses an air-filled bouncy castle type structure that can be built and replicated anywhere in the world, for a tenth of the cost.

"We pump water out and put it over an inflatable structure that you can adjust," said McCarthy.

"We're the only ones in the world who can change from a left to a right on the fly.

"We can also change the height – we're going about 2 metres high now which is scary!"

International buyers are already interested. Once health and safety checks have been completed, they can go live to the public and sell units.

In the meantime, local surfers in Hawea have been the first to test it out.

"It's just Kiwi ingenuity at its best, man," said Dave Strudwick

"Totally cannot believe it!" added Katie Tsuyuki. "My house is literally 5km from this so for me it's extra special.

"One go on this wave could be like a weeks’ worth of surfing."

Locals aren't the only ones jumping on the new wave technology.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made the trip from Wanaka. She's only been home a week after dominating this international snowboarding season, but she wasted no time in trying YourWave out.

"This is the closest you can get to snowboarding without the winter," said Sadowski-Synnott.

"I've tested a few of these out all over the world but this one is so insane."

McCarthy has spent almost 15 years developing the idea, eight of those spent in a Dunedin shed where they created a prototype.

They then were able to secure a Callaghan Innovation research and development grant, through the help of that, investors, and some family favours – his dream came to life.

"I'm sort of at this stage where I’m asking myself, 'Am I there yet?'" said McCarthy. "I'm never there.

"Personally, I’d love to see it like Olympians and Olympic surfing and you know, one day hold big competitions."

