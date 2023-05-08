World
Guest claims he woke up to Hilton hotel manager sucking his toes

52 mins ago
David Neal.

David Neal. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A guest said he had a "nightmare" stay at a Nashville Hilton hotel when he woke up to find the night manager sucking his toes.

Local media reports David Neal, 52, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and assault after the incident.

Pete Brennan told WTVF he woke early in the morning on March 30 to a troubling scene in his room.

"I instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?" he said.

"It was almost like a dream, a sort of nightmare. It just didn’t make sense. Why is this person touching me?"

Police believe Neal, the night manager at the time, cloned the room's key card to let himself in around 5am.

Brennan said he recognised Neal as he had been in his room the day before to look at a faulty TV.

After the alleged toe sucking incident, police spoke with Neal who admitted entering the guest's room. He said he went into the room because he smelled smoke and wanted to check on Brennan's wellbeing.

However, police said Neal never reported smoke to security or anyone else and no one else noticed it.

Neal was arrested over the weekend at his home in Lebanon and has been jailed on a $27,000 bond, according to WKRN.

