Civil Defence warnings as 'severe' weather system approaches

Civil Defence is urging people to get ready for heavy rain as another "severe" weather system approaches.

It comes as MetService this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm watch which says parts of Auckland could get "torrential downpours" and "a slight chance of a damaging tornado".

The watch is in place for Tāmaki Makaurau, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel from 12pm - midnight tomorrow, Tuesday May 9.

"An active front is expected to bring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become SEVERE, producing localised torrential rain in excess of 40 mm/h and a slight chance of a damaging tornado," MetService said.

Northland is also under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday from 7am - 7pm.

Many other parts of the motu are also under weather watches and warnings. Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Great Barrier, Mount Taranaki, Tasman, Westland, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, the rivers around and south of Arthur's Pass, and Fiordland (north of Doubtful Sound).

Heavy rain watches are in place for North Taranaki, Marlborough, Buller, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

It's looking so wet Civil Defence's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is warning people to prepare now.

"Given the amount of rain that has already fallen we want people to be aware that there is an increased possibility that there could be landslides. If you are driving be alert to areas of collapsed roading or slips of mud and rocks," NEMA Director, John Price said.

"This is a widespread heavy rain event, and NEMA is engaging with CDEM Groups to ensure they have the resources they need. The Government stands ready to help the affected regions, some of which were badly hit during recent severe weather events in various parts of New Zealand.”

"We are in this together so check on your neighbours, friends and whānau."

MetService meteorologist Andrew James told 1News the weather system bringing the rain is the same one which dumped big amounts over much of New Zealand late last week and over the weekend.

The system is reversing course to move back over the country again, intensifying as it approaches.

"Now is a good time to clear out gutters and prepare for more rain," James said.

A lot more rain on the way over the next few days for northern and western areas



