4 youths allegedly flee 400km after petrol station ram raid

Four youths, who allegedly ram-raided a petrol station this morning, have been arrested in Christchurch after their car hit another vehicle while fleeing from the police.

The alleged ram raid took place at an NPD petrol station in Brightwater — around 20 kilometres southwest of central Nelson and around 400 kilometres from Christchurch.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild said police were called to "a commercial premises on Ellis Street after a vehicle was used to gain entry" at about 3:20am.

"The four youths, aged between 13 and 15, are [alleged] to be responsible for this morning’s burglary. They will be referred to youth services."

A police spokesperson said police had then been "making enquiries to locate the offenders who had fled the scene".

"A few hours later, Christchurch Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Grahams Road, Burnside at around 10.15am," a spokesperson said.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police when signalled to do so. Police did not initiate a pursuit, instead observed the vehicles movements.

"The vehicle then crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle. The member of the public was assessed for minor injuries.

The [alleged] offenders then attempted to flee on foot, however, they were apprehended by police.